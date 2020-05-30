Cheryl Beth Byrnes
) Cheryl Beth Byrnes (Kelley) passed away on May 28, 2020. She lived all her life in Akron, Ohio, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, an educator and a caring nurse. Her kind, sweet nature was a beacon of light to all who knew her. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and K. Hugh Kelley and siblings, Larry Kelley, Martha Lou Hagstrom and Mary Ann Powell. She is survived by her husband, Robert Byrnes; daughter, Abigail (Carole) Byrnes; grandchildren, Annika and Ian Barnsley-Byrnes as well as many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. A private celebration of life will take place. In lieu of flowers, feel free to honor her with a donation to your favorite charity or by making a donation in memory of Cheryl Byrnes to the Baptist Health Corbin Cancer Center (Baptist Health Corbin Foundation; Attn: Lee Richardson; 1 Trillium Way; Corbin, KY 40701, (607)523-8533).




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2020.
May 30, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
