) Dariushnia Cheryl Dariushnia, of Akron, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Portage County to Ned and Ruth (Walker) Swinehart. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Akbar Dariushnia, earlier this year. She is survived by her son, nieces and nephews and other family members. Cheryl was a 1977 graduate of Kent State University College of Nursing and earned her Master's degree in Counseling in 1994. She was a nursing professional at Saint Thomas Medical Center for more than 30 years, handling each patient with infinite care. Cheryl had a sweet and energetic personality, and was well-known for her remarkable ability in sensing when someone needed her help. No one will ever forget a saint. Those who knew her well, know she was at heart, a very positive individual, so strong in her faith, love for people and life, that it's adversity did not decimate her unwavering love for humanity or her family. She was a loving mother, always supportive and encouraging; wise and kind. She impacted many lives through her selflessness, altruism, generosity, tenderness, championing the rights of the needy, and always carrying a smile, even when times were tough. She was admired for her strong work ethic, sense of humor, quick wit, and her beautiful example of how people should be - how God wants us to love others - especially the unlovable. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, the beach, the stock market, was a Browns and Indians fan and a member of the Mensa IQ society. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Cheryl would want you to celebrate both their lives by performing a random act of kindness, as they would, in their name: providing someone a compliment, buying the person near you a meal, offering up your seat, visiting the sick, speaking only of others in a way that edifies and builds them up, and expressing compassion even to those who have done you wrong. Donations may also be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries or Doctors Without Borders
.