Resources More Obituaries for Cheryl Ballard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cheryl Drusilla Ballard

Obituary Condolences Flowers Cheryl "Cherry" Drusilla Nipper Ballard



Our beloved mother was generous, adventurous and kind. She was a caretaker of many people and she loved to travel.



Cheryl Ballard passed away on February 2nd, 2019 in the presence of her children who lovingly cared for her during her last days in her 2.5 year valiant battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



She is survived by her two daughters, Wendy (Jon) Miller and Karie Ballard; her grandchild, Seth Miller, her brother John "Joe" (Jenny Sterling) Cummins Jr.; niece, Krista (Todd) Cummins Kolstad; nephew, Ryan (Irene) Cummins; sister-in-law, Barbara Kress, and nephew, Richard (Jennifer) Kress.



Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Euell "Nip" and Drusilla "Drue"; husband, Clyde Jr. "Sonny"; nephew, John "Joey" Cummins III. and great-nephew, Aaron Bennington.



Cherry, a resident of Akron and Rootstown, Ohio and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was a graduate of South High School in 1963. She was inspired to commit to lifelong service to others by a friend (a nurse) while in her late teens and chose to attend The Akron General School of Nursing. Graduating with her R.N. certificate in 1966, she chose selflessly to care for those in need for nearly 40 years. She worked at Akron City Hospital, Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital, Akron General Hospital and finished her career at Robinson Memorial Hospital. She remained active in the medical community serving as a "Pretend Patient" for Northeastern Ohio Universities Colleges of Medicine and Pharmacy and Northeast Ohio Medical University.



She enjoyed serving others by caring for their health needs and through serving her community civically with the Portage County Board of Elections.



She was active in her church, Unity, Ohio Public Employees Retirement Association, Robinson ladies Tea Society, C.H.A.R.M. and donated to many charitable organizations.



She enjoyed traveling with her dear friends "The Fab Four", gardening, attending the International Storytelling Festival and being a good steward of the earth by recycling.



At Cherry's request there will be no funeral. Instead, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In her constant effort to make the most of what she had been given, to continue giving, she opted to donate her body to medical science. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the charitable organization of your choice.



Cherry, you will be dearly missed. Your kindness and grace, your patience and understanding, acceptance of and love for others, and your true embodiment of service lives on beyond you in all whom you have served.



The family wishes to thank Cherry's friends and family who have lovingly supported her through her health trials. We are indebted to you for your kindnesses.



We express our deep gratitude to Seidman Cancer Treatment Center, the physicians, and staff there. We are also deeply grateful for her physicians and the staff at Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.



Lastly, to her life-giving anonymous bone marrow donor through Be the Match Foundation we offer our sincerest and deepest gratitude.



Without you we could not have had these last moments of joy.



Her favorite quote: SERVICE: Man's whole duty to man is service, and therefore, everybody is somebody's servant, and stands highest who serves the greatest number selected. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries