Cheryl E. Osgood (Humphrey) Cheryl E. Osgood, 57, passed into God's loving arms peacefully at her home, with her husband and mother by her side, on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was an avid and talented nature photographer. Cheryl loved being on the towpath in the valley with her many dear friends. She affectionately called them her "Path People." Cheryl loved the Metro and National Parks. Her favorite place to be was on the trails with her camera and friends. She loved all of God's creatures, whether they crept, crawled, slithered, walked, or flew- and she photographed them all. She also enjoyed crafts and made beautiful cards. She volunteered for the National Park and The Chapel, while she was able. Cheryl leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 30 years William "Bill" Osgood; sister Cindy (Jimmy) Larche; brother-in-law Eric (Cindy) Osgood; aunts Colleen Murphy, Margaret (Dom) Chiera, Mary Ellen Murphy, Beverly Murphy, Susan Schaad and Gina Murphy; and favorite feline, Trixie. Bill would like to extend his heartfelt thanks to the many wonderful people at Summa, Akron City Hospital, and those of Summa Hospice, who treated and aided both himself and Cheryl during her battle with cancer. Thanks also go to Scott and Steve at Bob Bennett Construction for their compassion during this very difficult time. Visitation will be held at The Chapel-Main Campus, Memorial Chapel, 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304 from 1:00-3:00 PM, with memorial service immediately following. Per Cheryl's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cheryl's name to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E Market St, Akron, OH 44308. To leave a message for Cheryl's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019