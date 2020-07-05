Cheryl Elaine Maxwell, 52, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born in Akron on July 15th, 1967. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Merle McCormick and is survived by her biological mother, Elaine Schlaefer; her children, Justin Maxwell, Cassandra (Ryan) Prochazka, and William Tate (Naomy) Eberle; her brother, Bob (Leanne) McCormick; nephew, Tyler (Amelia) McCormick; her partner, John Croy; and an immense amount of loving friends. Cheryl worked for Akron General Medical Center for 20 years. Her passion for life and free spirit was evident to anyone who met her. Special thanks to Western Reserve Hospice and Will Eberle for their endless care and compassion in her final days. "Shine on you crazy diamond." There are no calling hours and a private family service has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, alsaohio.org
