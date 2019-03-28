Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Cheryl K. McPeek

Cheryl K. McPeek, age 79, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. McPeek, Jr.; parents, Robert and Jean Ebersole; and brother, Gordon Ebersole. She is survived by sons, Dan (Ann) McPeek, Dave McPeek, and Doug (Andrea) McPeek; grandchildren, Brian, Alan (Lauren), Mia and Keegan McPeek; great grandchildren, Bryce and Madelyn McPeek; siblings, Sandy Spraitzer and Bruce (Peggy) Ebersole; and loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. Copley, Ohio 44321, where friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
