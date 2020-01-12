|
Cheryl Lin Seuberling, age 78, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born October 10, 1941 in Barberton, Ohio the daughter of Clyde Allen and Eunice Jean (nee McConkey) Sigler. Cheryl graduated from Barberton High School and Ohio State University working as a Registered Nurse at the Mt Carmel Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Her husband; John Charles Seuberling, preceded her in death July of 2003 along with her brother William Bing. She is survived by her children; Jennifer (Brian) Hodges, Jason (Jessica) Seuberling, grandchildren; Kathryn and Lloyd Hodges, John and Ava Seuberling, siblings, Mike Bing, Rebekah Razor and Lynne Sigler. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the St. Columbian Church in Loveland, OH. Her family requests, in lieu of flowers memorials be made to of Southwest OH, 11113 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242-1817 or the ASPCA, 4025 Filager Rd, Batavia, OH 45103 www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020