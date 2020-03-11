|
|
TALLMADGE -- Cheryl Lynn Shumaker, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 7, 2020. She was born January 18, 1946 in Akron, Ohio. In 1966 she married Richard Shumaker, who would be her loving husband for the next 54 years. Cheryl loved her family with all her heart, and was especially proud of her six grandchildren. She was always happiest when she was traveling to watch them compete in their various sporting events across Ohio and Pennsylvania. Cheryl was a dedicated mother first and foremost, though when her children were older, she went to work in the accounts receivable field. This was no surprise since she was so good at math. Some of Cheryl's other loves included music, singing, theater, reading and her always growing collection of electronic devices. For many years she sang in a variety of community choruses, both large and small. All family and friends were lucky to receive one of her custom created greeting cards. She will be greatly missed and survived by her husband, Richard Shumaker; her children and their spouses, Laurie and Jeff Heiser, Alan and Kelly Shumaker, Lisa and Bill Kooker; her grandchildren, Jarod, Rory, Alexa, Greta, Keely, and Sophie; and her sisters, Ellen, Heather and Debby. Cheryl was preceded in death by her daughter, Dianne Marie; parents, Carl and Eleanor Callahan; brothers, Mike and Geoff. Please join us to celebrate her life Thursday, March 12, 2020, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to , https:/www.stjude.org. The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses and doctors at Akron Summa Hospice for their outstanding, compassionate care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020