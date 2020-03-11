Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
73 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
View Map

Cheryl Lynn Shumaker


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Lynn Shumaker Obituary
TALLMADGE -- Cheryl Lynn Shumaker, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 7, 2020. She was born January 18, 1946 in Akron, Ohio. In 1966 she married Richard Shumaker, who would be her loving husband for the next 54 years. Cheryl loved her family with all her heart, and was especially proud of her six grandchildren. She was always happiest when she was traveling to watch them compete in their various sporting events across Ohio and Pennsylvania. Cheryl was a dedicated mother first and foremost, though when her children were older, she went to work in the accounts receivable field. This was no surprise since she was so good at math. Some of Cheryl's other loves included music, singing, theater, reading and her always growing collection of electronic devices. For many years she sang in a variety of community choruses, both large and small. All family and friends were lucky to receive one of her custom created greeting cards. She will be greatly missed and survived by her husband, Richard Shumaker; her children and their spouses, Laurie and Jeff Heiser, Alan and Kelly Shumaker, Lisa and Bill Kooker; her grandchildren, Jarod, Rory, Alexa, Greta, Keely, and Sophie; and her sisters, Ellen, Heather and Debby. Cheryl was preceded in death by her daughter, Dianne Marie; parents, Carl and Eleanor Callahan; brothers, Mike and Geoff. Please join us to celebrate her life Thursday, March 12, 2020, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to , https:/www.stjude.org. The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses and doctors at Akron Summa Hospice for their outstanding, compassionate care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -