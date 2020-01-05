|
|
) Cheryl Lynn Wright, age 62, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on December 31, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Akron on December 24, 1957, the daughter of the late James C. and Doris (nee Greening) Schrock. Cheryl was a 1976 graduate of Ellet High School. She worked for many years at Brown-Graves Lumber Co. and Park Lane Manor. Cheryl was a dog lover, she rescued greyhounds and numerous other pets throughout the years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her two dogs, Joker and Chewy. Survivors include her husband, Donald L. Wright, whom she married on March 30, 1992; her children, James (Mary) Morris and Heather (Mark) Harris; her grandchildren, Maisey, Addison, C. J., Brian Jr. and Liam; her step-children, Amy and Michael Wright. One sister also survives, Sally (Stephen) McBride. Per Cheryl's wishes, there will not be a visitation or service. She will be buried at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the at "", in Cheryl's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020