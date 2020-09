Mills Cheryl Wilson Mills, 44, passed away on September 17th 2020. Born and raised in Akron, Cheryl spent her time with loved ones exploring her creativity and riding on motorcycles. She is survived by her husband, John Wesley Mills; her children, Gregory and Chelsea Deem and Billy Clay; her stepchildren, Kris and John Mills; her niece, Brittany Wilson; and her grandson, Felix Antonio Rivera Jr.







