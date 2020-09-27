) TALLMADGE -- Cheryl Roselle Byerley, 76, died Friday evening September 18, 2020 at her home in Tallmadge. Cheryl was a brave fighter of cancer for three years and handled her illness with grace, strength, and dignity up to her last breath. Cheryl was born in 1944 in Akron, Ohio to Lula Mae Kirby and John Bognar. Cheryl was always well liked by all and was Homecoming Queen of Garfield High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart David Siladie and had two children, Dawn and David. Together Cheryl and her husband Dave lived a free and creative life, where she enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and many fishing trips to the lake of Ontario. After she lost her husband Dave to cancer in 2001, she was lucky to find love again and married Dick Byerley, another Garfield grad. Cheryl and Dick happily spent 11 years together, where they traveled the world, golfed, spent time with friends and enjoyed time with their grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lula Mae Kirby and John Bognar; husband, David Siladie, and granddaughter, Olivia Siladie. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Dick Byerly; brother, Johnny Bognar; daughter, Dawn Brunkalla and her husband, Kai; son, David Siladie and his wife, Pam; niece, Tara Schrock, and her beloved grandchildren, Emily, Charlotte, Elise, Sophia and Chase; as well as Dick's loving family. Cheryl was a confident, kind soul who believed in finding joy in each and every day. How lucky we are to have witnessed her sun, for we will get to feel the warmth of her love forever.