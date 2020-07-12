1/1
Cheryl Renea Tolbert
) Cheryl Renea Tolbert, age 67, of Akron, Ohio died on July 7, 2020 at Akron General Hospital. She was born on February 4, 1953 in Windber, PA, the daughter of the late John and Betty (nee Minahan) Horner. Cheryl managed Pierre's Restaurant in Roanoke, VA and took great pride in her decades of service in the food industry. She enjoyed Halloween, cooking-especially casseroles, music, movies and telling stories, reliving memories. Cheryl was a huge animal lover and treated animals as if they were her family. Her greatest joy was spending countless hours with her family and friends. She loved all of you. Survivors include her two sons, Jason (Kim Eklond) Tolbert of Roanoke, VA and Jonathon Tolbert of Richmond, VA; her grandchildren, Rosyln Tolbert, Eli Tolbert and Tate (Courtney Marshall) Eklond; her great-grandchildren, Alexa Eklond, Cayden Eklond and Kinsley Eklond. Also surviving are her siblings, Sharon Brown, John (Adina) Horner and Valree Crusan; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends mourn her loss. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, for all details, please contact the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
