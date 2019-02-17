Cheryl S. Rexrode (Atha)



Cheryl Rexrode (Atha) was born on February 9th,1948 and after a brave battle with cancer died on February 8th, 2019.



Cheryl was a long time community member of Brimfield, Ohio. She attended Field High School and was a proud member of the class of 1966. Organizing reunions and socializing with "the kids" of '66 brought her tons of joy.



Cheryl was a kind, caring, compassionate, person. She had a huge heart and always put others first. Cheryl was at her happiest barefoot in the garden or dusted head to toe with flour from baking delicious pies.



She met her soul mate, Gary L. Rexrode in 1981 and they enjoyed over 32 years of wedding bliss. Along with her husband, Gary; Cheryl is survived by her two loving children, Jennifer Heisler and David Heisler. Who will all miss her more than mere words can express.



Cheryl is also survived by her mother, Andrea Atha; sister, Helen Atha; and her brothers, James Atha, Bob Atha, and Terry Atha. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Atha; father, Warren Atha.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Summa Health Foundation at www.summahealth.org. Donations can be made found under "Donations and Giving" under the Jean B. & Milton N. Cooper Cancer Center designation. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary