Cheryl Sonnenberg
1949 - 2020
Cheryl Sonnenberg, 70, passed away on August 24, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio to Edward and Helen Welch on December 19, 1949. She enjoyed being at the ocean and visiting lighthouses. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob; daughters, Jackie (Dave) Shreve, Linda (Frank) Fitzgerald; mother, Helen; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Welch; sister, Linda Trivison; several nieces and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Edward and brother, Frank. Private graveside services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, in memory of Cheryl. 330-825-3633 Bacher - Norton




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
