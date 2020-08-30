Cheryl Sonnenberg, 70, passed away on August 24, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio to Edward and Helen Welch on December 19, 1949. She enjoyed being at the ocean and visiting lighthouses. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob; daughters, Jackie (Dave) Shreve, Linda (Frank) Fitzgerald; mother, Helen; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Welch; sister, Linda Trivison; several nieces and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Edward and brother, Frank. Private graveside services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, in memory of Cheryl. 330-825-3633 Bacher - Norton