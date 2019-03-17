Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Gant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Sue Gant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cheryl Sue Gant Obituary
Cheryl Sue Gant (Adkins)

Cheryl Sue Gant, age 61, of Springfield Township, Ohio, died on March 14, 2019 at her home.

She was born on March 13, 1958 in Akron, the daughter of the late Leland and Bonneta (nee Stratton) Adkins.

Cheryl was a graduate of Ellet High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Survivors include her daughter, Christy (Ian) Crouch; and her son, Cory (companion, Loneeta) Gant; her companion of 18 years, Roger A. Justice; her siblings, Mike Grabel, Rod Adkins, Loretta Barna, Becky Spiga, and Pauletta Goodpasture; and her four precious grandchildren: Emily and Timothy Gant, and Tessa and Cora Crouch.

Per Cheryl's request there will not be any calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.

To leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now