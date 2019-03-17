|
Cheryl Sue Gant (Adkins)
Cheryl Sue Gant, age 61, of Springfield Township, Ohio, died on March 14, 2019 at her home.
She was born on March 13, 1958 in Akron, the daughter of the late Leland and Bonneta (nee Stratton) Adkins.
Cheryl was a graduate of Ellet High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Survivors include her daughter, Christy (Ian) Crouch; and her son, Cory (companion, Loneeta) Gant; her companion of 18 years, Roger A. Justice; her siblings, Mike Grabel, Rod Adkins, Loretta Barna, Becky Spiga, and Pauletta Goodpasture; and her four precious grandchildren: Emily and Timothy Gant, and Tessa and Cora Crouch.
Per Cheryl's request there will not be any calling hours or services.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019