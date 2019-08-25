|
Chester Alexander Puett Sr. Chester Alexander Puett Sr. was called home 8-19-19, to be with his beloved wife of 34 years (Donna). He was received after being surrounded by the love of his daughter (Jackie), granddaughter (Jessica) and grandson (Mikey). He served as a member of the U.S. Navy and resided in Akron, OH, where he retired from the Akron Fire Dept. He is leaving behind many family members and friends as well as his most prized possession (B.T.). He will be greatly missed at Sunday dinners with the family. He was an avid fan of Nascar and the Dallas Cowboys. He will be missed very dearly.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019