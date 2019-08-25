Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Puett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Alexander Puett Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Alexander Puett Sr. Obituary
Chester Alexander Puett Sr. Chester Alexander Puett Sr. was called home 8-19-19, to be with his beloved wife of 34 years (Donna). He was received after being surrounded by the love of his daughter (Jackie), granddaughter (Jessica) and grandson (Mikey). He served as a member of the U.S. Navy and resided in Akron, OH, where he retired from the Akron Fire Dept. He is leaving behind many family members and friends as well as his most prized possession (B.T.). He will be greatly missed at Sunday dinners with the family. He was an avid fan of Nascar and the Dallas Cowboys. He will be missed very dearly.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.