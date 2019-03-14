Chester C. Millirons, Jr.



Chester C. Millirons, Jr. was born January 17, 1945 to Chester C. Millirons, Sr. and Kathryn G. Millirons in Akron, Ohio. He was one of five children. Chester accepted Christ into his life at a very young age. He attended Akron Public Schools where he excelled in academics and sports (football, basketball and track). He graduated from East High School in 1964 and shortly thereafter secured a career as a welder with Babcock & Wilcox of Barberton, Ohio.



During his formative years, Chet, aka Cheroot, became an accomplished, championship winning coach. He coached for East Pee Wee, East Bantams, Northwest Hawks and a short stent with The CYO girls' basketball league. If you were to ask around the city of Akron in reference to Cheroot, everyone would come to the same consensus. They would describe his perfectionist nature, great work ethic, perseverance, and that he was always up for a debate. He has been deemed by so many, as playing an intricate part in their lives and in the development of their athletic abilities.



His hobbies were sports, sports and more sports. Cheroot finally retired from Babcock & Wilcox in 1997. After retirement, you could find him glued to the TV watching a sporting event and ready for a debate with whomever was up for the challenge. He is also known for his love of tobacco products (cigars, snuff...etc.), in which his nickname was derived, Cheroot the Brute!



Chester C. Millirons Jr. made his transition to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Kathryn Millirons; brothers, Phillip and Dwight Millirons; sister, Janice Parson; nephew, Phillip Parson; grandson, Brennin J. Millirons Sr., and niece, Denise Parson.



He is survived by his wife, Sandra Millirons; sons, Chester C. Millirons III (Anya) and Damon Drummond; daughters, Tammy Millirons-Rozier (Kevin) and Tiffany Golden (Ernest); brother, Darryl Millirons; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; special friends, Neady Parson, Carl Head, Jimmy Hightower, Houston Brelove, Floyd Drummond Jr., Eddie Ford and Eddie Lott, along with a host of other family and friends.



Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Stacey Jenkins, officiating. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 983 Valdes Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary