Chester Greene
Chester Greene, age 90, of Barberton, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Rockynol, Ohio Living.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial will take place on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Barberton First Baptist Church, 254 6th St NW, Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019