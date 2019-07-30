Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Greene Obituary
Chester Greene

Chester Greene, age 90, of Barberton, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Rockynol, Ohio Living.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial will take place on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Barberton First Baptist Church, 254 6th St NW, Barberton, OH 44203.

Full obituary will be published in Wednesday's paper.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
Download Now