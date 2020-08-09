Chester R. Pryor, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020. Chet was born June 3, 1926 to Bryan and Pearl Pryor in Akron, OH, where he was a life-long resident. He was a veteran of World War II and was employed at AMHA. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanette; daughter, Sherry Stevenor; and grandson, Chris Evanoff. Chet is survived by his children, Bonnie (Gil) Harris and Gary (Barbara) Pryor; his siblings,, Ed (Phyllis) Pryor and Linda (Bob) Kerr; his son-in-law, Gary Stevenor; and one grandson, Heath Evanoff, and many nieces and nephews. He will be buried next to his wife at Greenlawn Cemetery, Uniontown. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.