Chris B. Brown, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was a life resident of Barberton. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing and four wheeling. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Ben Sorrell and parents, Dean and Suzanne Brown, he is survived by his wife, Jamie; son, Christopher; grandmothers, Carol Sorrell-Turinsky and Joanne Brown; best friend of many, many years, Josh Stover; along with many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held for Chris, on Saturday, August 15th at 4 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Jerry Butcher officiating. His family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service. Due to current circumstances masks are required.