Chris Lodge Matchett
Mr. Chris Lodge Matchett, 64, of Statesville, NC passed away at his residence, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. A native of York, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth Lodge Matchett and Cynthia "Cindy" Dee Matchett of Statesville. He retired as an Aerospace Engineer for Lockheed-Martin. He was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Statesville and a former member of Springfield Assembly in Akron, OH. In addition to his mother, Cindy, Mr. Matchett is survived by his son, Mark and Amanda Matchett of Canton, Ohio; son, Andy Matchett and wife, Sandra, of Akron, Ohio; daughter, Amanda Matchett-Jewitt and her husband, Bobby, of Canton; sister, Laurie Matchett Deasy and husband, Neil, of Selma; grandchildren, Rachael Matchett, Natalie Matchett, and Lily Matchett; two nieces, Sarah Deasy and Hannah Deasy; and former wife, Janet Davis of Canton. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Springfield Assembly (1551 Canton Rd., Akron, OH). A celebration of life service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the local church of your choice or to the charity of your choice.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Diamond Hill Baptist Church
OCT
25
Memorial service
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Diamond Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
7048737223
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 24, 2020
Laurie and cindy I am so sorry and my heart hurts for you My prayers are with you all. Chris was such a good man. Miss and love you.
Betsy
Friend
October 24, 2020
I am saddened beyond belief. I know that God will be with you all in this time of grief. Much love goes out to you.
Marilyn Spangler Topolnicki
October 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
