St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church
555 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd.
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church
555 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd
Fairlawn, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church
555 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd
Fairlawn, OH
Christ Arshinkoff Jr. Obituary
Christ Arshinkoff, Jr. Christ Arshinkoff, Jr., 77, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Chapel Hill Retirement Community. Chris was born to Christ and Georgia (Alexoff) Arshinkoff, Sr. in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He served as a bailiff for the Summit County Probate Court, retiring in 2012. He was a member of St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church. Chris will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan (Lighter) and is also survived by daughters, Betty (John) Karipides, Carole Arshinkoff and Susan (Chuck) Sweeney; grandsons, Matthew and Nicholas Karipides; brother, Nicholas Arshinkoff; sisters-in-law, Linda and Karen Arshinkoff. In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen and Alex and sister-in-law, Donna Arshinkoff. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Private interment at East Liberty Cemetery in Green. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church or St. Jude Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 2, 2019
