Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian Matthias Bott Obituary
Christian Matthias Bott

Christian Matthias Bott, 40, passed away February 27, 2019.

He was born March 1, 1978 in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Copley High School. He was a self-employed artist, glassblower and multi-instrumentalist musician. Chris had performed with the bands, The Unholy Three, Don Austin, Dead Body Chuckers, and Hell's Information.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Mary Jane Bott and by stepgrandfather, Jack Straus, he is survived by his father, Thomas K. Bott; mother, Valerie (Earl Wayne); brothers, Clinton (Cimberlee) and Jonathan (Ashley); nephew, Woodrow; grandparents, Jonah and Norma Greer; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held on SATURDAY, March 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Harry Bolen officiating. Private entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on SATURDAY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Copley EMS. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
