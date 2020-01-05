Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
Christian Michael Thacker


1991 - 2020
Christian Michael Thacker Obituary
Christian Michael Thacker, age 28, of Akron, Ohio, died on January 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 14, 1991 in Akron, the son of Christopher Thacker and Michelle (nee Rollins) Dillinger all of Akron. Christian was a 2010 graduate of Kenmore High School and was an electrician through the local electrical union. He enjoyed playing video games and music. He greatly loved being with his family and friends, especially his cousins. In addition to his mother and father; other survivors include his step-father, Christopher Dillinger; his step-mother, Tammy Thacker; his brother, Cody Dillinger; his step-siblings, Tara Jenior and Matthew Seaver. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his grandparents, Robert and Linda Rollins and Gary and Nancy Thacker; great-grandmother, Virginia Ward; and his niece, Naomi Tausch. Several uncles, aunts and cousins including, Dylan and Richard Rollins, also survive. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Faron Cole will celebrate Christian's life. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
