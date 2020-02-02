|
|
Christina Ann Ward-Rex, 41, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 with her loving family surrounding her, after a very courageous battle with stage four liver cancer. She was born on March 12, 1978 to Cynthia and Roger Ward. Christina was a 1997 graduate of Springfield High School. She enjoyed board games, playing cards, camping, boating, and vacationing at the beach. Christina was preceded in death by her father, Roger Ward; sister, Rachel; and many grandparents and other family members. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Kevin Rex; doggie daughter, Taylor; mother, Cynthia Ward; niece, Kaeleeanah who meant the world to her; grandmother, Linda Yates; aunt Janieta (Dennis) Tarter; uncles, Edward (Heather) Yates, Jeffrey (Michelle) Yates; two nieces, many cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly. A very special thank you to Crossroads Hospice, AGH 5th floor staff, Dr. Leininger from AGH Oncology. A very special thank you to her mother-in-law, Karen. You have been such a blessing. Friends and family may visit on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon with Pastor Don Rohrbacher officiating. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020