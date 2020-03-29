|
|
Christina Marie Hays, 52, was called to her heavenly home on March 23, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Tina was born on March 8, 1968 to William and Marianne Hays and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1986. Tina worked as an administrative assistant for more than 30 years. She loved listening to country music, going on vacations, especially to the Smokey Mountains, and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Marianne Hays. She leaves behind her stepmom, Linda Hays; brothers, Ron (Sue) Hays and Mike (Nikki) Hays; and her loving nieces and nephews, Dannielle Stevenson and Zach, Jake and Addison Hays. She also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whom she loved dearly. Due to the current situation, private graveside services were held at Greenlawn Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020