Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Christine B. Martini

Christine B Martini born in Greenwich, Ohio passed away at age 89.

Chris enjoyed traveling and working in her garden. She cherished her dogs for the happiness and joy they brought. She most of all loved spending time with her friends and family, and was a devoted, loving sister and aunt.

She always had a smiling, sweet, cheerful disposition that we will all miss. Yet our cherished memories will remain with us forever.

Preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Anna Harrison; sisters, Eleanor, LaDonna, and Genevieve; her nephew, Rick (Janie), and her beloved dog SuLing.

Chris was a loving sister to Kenny, Gary, and Karen; beloved aunt to Connie, Sandy, Peggy, Danny, Billy, Cindy; and many more nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 1 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
