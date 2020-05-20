PENINSULA -- Christine Claire Pierce, born 11/29/1980, to loving parents, James Clinton (deceased) and Janene Claire (nee Balk) Pierce passed away on May 18th, 2020. She was a 1999 graduate of Woodridge High School and attended the University of Akron on an Art scholarship. She additionally studied at the Moody Bible Institute. She was previously employed by Wildlife Gardens and Suncrest Gardens but was currently working at the family business "Grabham's Candies". Christine's great passions in life were her faith, nature, and art. She also loved planting flowers and designing Ukrainian eggs. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Additionally, she was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio, a member of the Order of the Silver Trefoil and a Gold Award recipient. Friends may call from 5-8 PM on Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a private service will be held on Friday. Rev. Jim Steingass officiating. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.