Christine Claire Pierce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENINSULA -- Christine Claire Pierce, born 11/29/1980, to loving parents, James Clinton (deceased) and Janene Claire (nee Balk) Pierce passed away on May 18th, 2020. She was a 1999 graduate of Woodridge High School and attended the University of Akron on an Art scholarship. She additionally studied at the Moody Bible Institute. She was previously employed by Wildlife Gardens and Suncrest Gardens but was currently working at the family business "Grabham's Candies". Christine's great passions in life were her faith, nature, and art. She also loved planting flowers and designing Ukrainian eggs. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Additionally, she was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio, a member of the Order of the Silver Trefoil and a Gold Award recipient. Friends may call from 5-8 PM on Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a private service will be held on Friday. Rev. Jim Steingass officiating. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you always
Linda Miller
Friend
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved