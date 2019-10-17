|
Christine Evonne Bromer-Grimm Christine Evonne Bromer-Grimm, 49, of Lodi, Ohio, passed away October 11, 2019 at home following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born November 15, 1969 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Lewis W. Bromer and Jo Ann Farmer. Christine attended and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. She earned an Associates degree in computer science. She went on to work as a network engineer for 20 years, being proud to be in the ten percent of women to go into such field. She raised three beautiful children as a strong single mom. Christine enjoyed coaching her kids at all sports and will be remembered as one of the greatest supporters. Her involvement didn't stop there. She played a role in her church community, recovery programs, motorcycle fundraisers and much more. She will be remembered for living life to the fullest. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Cyndie E. Bromer-Wyman. Christine is survived by her children, Lewis (Abby) Bromer, Levi Grimm, and Lucy (Quintin) Grimm; grandkids, Hayden and Ezra; as well as siblings, Curtis (Shannon) Bromer, and Philip Bromer. Flowers may be sent to 1203 Woodward Avenue, Akron, OH 44310, where a Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019