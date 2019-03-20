Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Christine Fluty

Christine Fluty

Christine Fluty, 86 years, of Kenmore, passed away March 18, 2019.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Roberta and sisters and brothers. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Rick) Lance, Michael (Debbie) Flutyand Craig (Cathy) Fluty; six grandchildren, Kevin and Matt Lance, Michael, John and Sarah Fluty and Patrick Fluty; four great-grandchildren; brother, Ted (Peggy) Marcum; sisters, Juanita (Calvin) Fluty, Anita Botzer and Beulah (Jerry) O'Connor.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. COPLEY from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
