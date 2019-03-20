|
Christine Fluty
Christine Fluty, 86 years, of Kenmore, passed away March 18, 2019.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Roberta and sisters and brothers. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Rick) Lance, Michael (Debbie) Flutyand Craig (Cathy) Fluty; six grandchildren, Kevin and Matt Lance, Michael, John and Sarah Fluty and Patrick Fluty; four great-grandchildren; brother, Ted (Peggy) Marcum; sisters, Juanita (Calvin) Fluty, Anita Botzer and Beulah (Jerry) O'Connor.
Friends may call on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. COPLEY from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019