Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Christine Fodor


Christine Fodor


1949 - 2019
Christine Fodor Obituary
Christine Fodor

Christine Fodor, age 69 a lifelong Akron resident died peacefully in her home April 18, 2019.

She was born in 1949 and was an award-winning member of the Girl Scouts. She was a graduate of both Garfield High School and the University of Akron. A lifelong Beatles fan, she attended their August 1966 performance at Cleveland Stadium and regarded that as a lifetime highlight along with one of her first jobs as a social worker.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Andrew and Helen Fodor of Akron. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen (Stephen) Gardner of Rochester New York; her brother, Thomas (Karen) Fodor of Indianapolis; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The immediate family held a private ceremony on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery and requests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor's choosing. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
