Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S. Main St.
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kucko Anthony Kertisz Chapel
1990 South Main Street
Akron , OH
1918 - 2019
Christine Graham Obituary
Christine Graham (Holland) On Sunday, September 15th, 2019, our beloved and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Christine Graham (formerly Holland), passed away peacefully at 101 years young. Christine was born in Wolf Run, Ohio on January 3, 1918 to the late Panco & Mildred Zulick. She worked for Goodyear Aerospace during World War II and helped to establish Holland Music Company. However, her favorite job was raising her two daughters, and her long life was marked by a tireless devotion to family. She always thought of others before herself and made many sacrifices to care for those she loved. Christine enjoyed playing canasta, bowling, golf, ceramics, ballroom dancing and throwing parties for friends and family. Her sense of humor and ornery spirit were unparalleled, and her smile and laughter were infectious. She could instinctively tell when someone needed comfort and always provided a listening ear, a warm hug and even a head rub. She cherished the simple things in life -- like a good cup of coffee, Sunday dinners and snuggling on the couch while watching her favorite TV program. To know her was to love her and to be welcomed into her circle of love as well. She will be deeply missed, but we are grateful for every day that God gave her to spend with us. Christine was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin in 1984; parents Panco & Mildred Zulick; and 6 siblings. She is survived by her daughters Jean (Stephen) Lannan of Williamsburg, VA and June (Robert) Netzley of Bath, OH; grandchildren, Stephen (Summer) Lannan, Christopher (Becca) Lannan, Lindsay (Estith) Bonilla, Matthew Netzley and Rachel (Christoph) Weber; great-grandchildren Sierra, Carter, Hudson, Charlotte, Rafael and Alejandro. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11 AM at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where friends may call for one hour prior beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
