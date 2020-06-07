TOGETHER AGAIN Helen Christine Bolen, 88, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020. Christine was born June 7, 1931 to Ernest and Nettie Newberry in Akron, Ohio. She was a foster parent for 40 years and had a positive effect on almost 70 foster children. Christine was also a faithful member of City Church. She taught Sunday School at the Akron Baptist Temple for 53 years and was a member of the Temple family for 75 years, during the leadership of the Billington Family. Christine was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ivan; sister, Beatrice Wilson; and brother, Joel Newberry. She leaves behind sons, Eugene (Beverly), Denny, Brian (Grace); daughters, Brenda (Jim) Field, Tracy (David) Bloom; grandchildren, Greg, Kari (Jake), Jennifer (Aaron), Amanda, Shannon (fiance Collin), Sarah, Dennis, Spencer, and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Aubri, Mariella, Emma, Madison, Daniel, Christopher, and Annaliese; sisters, Barbara (John) Rusnack , Cheryl (Ron) Dozzier; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Christine on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron, Ohio, starting at 11 a.m. at the cemetery gravesite with Pastor Dallas Billington officiating. The family requests that you practice safe social distancing and wear a mask to protect those around you. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City Church, 3000 Krebs Rd. Akron, Ohio 44319 in memory of Christine. You may share photos, memories, and other condolences with Christine's Family on her Tribute Wall at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher - Norton