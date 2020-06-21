Christine Holman

) Holman Christine (Pulaski) Holman, 62, was granted her angel wings on May 31, 2020. Christine was the beloved wife of Randall L. Holman; devoted mother of Jason Holman and beloved mother in law of Brooke; and loving grandmother of Wade, Jillian and Tucker Holman; beloved daughter of the late Frank S. and Anna M. Pulaski; beloved sister of Mary Lou, Rosemary, and Theresa; and adoring aunt to several nieces and nephews. Christine was kind, generous of heart, and loved to dance like her dad, Frank. Her smile, and kind words brought so much joy to the people she met while working with the public through her career. Services and interment will be private. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Saint Bernard Parish Hunger Programs, 44 University Ave., Akron, Ohio 44308, 330-253-5161, to help those in need. "Rest in Eternal Peace"







