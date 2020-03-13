|
) Christine Litteral (Knapp), 53, passed away March 11, 2020. God has gained the most beautiful angel. Born in Akron, Ohio, she had lived in the Clinton area for the past 30 years. Chris was a graduate of Akron North High School. She had worked at Sunrise Accounting, where she loved all her clients. Chris was a member of St. Columbkille. She enjoyed kickboxing, dancing to a different drummer and girls nights. Chris had a talent of destroying lawn mowers and loved her garden. Chris had a real hug and smile for all. Her happiest of days were when she was with her family and friends. She was the light of our lives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Janet Knapp; sister, Karen Knapp; and mother-in-law, Irene Litteral. Chris will be deeply missed by her devoted husband, Mark; loving son, Chet; sisters, Laura (Randy) Alderman, Susan (Jim) Spangler, Vickie (Craig) Brechbuhler; brothers, Tom, Jim, Mike Knapp; nieces and nephews, Connor, Landon, Shelba Alderman, Rebecca Spangler (Greg Piergallini), Cora Spangler, Elise and Chad Brechbuhler; her girlfriends for life, Cathy Barr, Lori Kozar and Missy Dixon; and an abundance of family and friends. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service, PC, 951 Cliff Mine Road, N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 15126 (724-695-7332). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Route 30, Imperial, PA. Interment will be held at St. Columbkille Cemetery, Imperial, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a cancer , because CANCER SUCKS!!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020