Christine Louise Horning, 66. The world lost a very special person on April 18, 2020, when she passed away peacefully. Chris was a lifetime resident of North Hill. She was preceded in death by her dad, Jerome Horning. She is survived by her mom, Angela Horning; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (Larry) Chrislip, Nancy (Ted) Papp, Carol (Jim) Marshall, Michelle (Mike) Deckert; sister, Sue Horning, lives in New Jersey: brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald (Pam) Horning, Patrick (Denise) Horning, Michael (Lori) Horning; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses at Stow-Glen for being there when we could not. Cremation has already taken place. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Christine's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020