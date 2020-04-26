Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Horning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Louise Horning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Louise Horning Obituary
Christine Louise Horning, 66. The world lost a very special person on April 18, 2020, when she passed away peacefully. Chris was a lifetime resident of North Hill. She was preceded in death by her dad, Jerome Horning. She is survived by her mom, Angela Horning; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (Larry) Chrislip, Nancy (Ted) Papp, Carol (Jim) Marshall, Michelle (Mike) Deckert; sister, Sue Horning, lives in New Jersey: brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald (Pam) Horning, Patrick (Denise) Horning, Michael (Lori) Horning; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses at Stow-Glen for being there when we could not. Cremation has already taken place. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Christine's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -