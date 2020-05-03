Christine M. Lanning
Christine M. Lanning went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. She was truly loved by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie; and sister, Ruth Ann. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, children, Michelle, Christoper, Willie and Elaine; and brothers, George (Susan) and Lee (Diane). Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
