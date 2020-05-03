Christine M. Lanning went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. She was truly loved by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie; and sister, Ruth Ann. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, children, Michelle, Christoper, Willie and Elaine; and brothers, George (Susan) and Lee (Diane). Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.