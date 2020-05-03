Christine M. Lanning went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. She was truly loved by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie; and sister, Ruth Ann. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, children, Michelle, Christoper, Willie and Elaine; and brothers, George (Susan) and Lee (Diane). Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.









