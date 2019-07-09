Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allenside Presbyterian Church
410 Rexford St.
Akron, OH
Christine Marie Bert

Christine Marie Bert Obituary
Christine Marie Bert (Woodliff)

Christine Marie (Woodliff) Bert passed away suddenly in her home on Friday, July 5, 2019. She lives with the Lord now in His heavenly kingdom.

Christine graduated from Mogadore High School in 1987. Christine was kind, thoughtful, and loving and she was always willing to help her family and she always ended every conversation with the words "I love you". Her love for life was contagious, she had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Christine could brighten anyone's day just by being around them, she will be missed greatly and she was loved dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Jody Bert; daughter, Lauren (Riley Deane) Bert and beloved dog Gemma; parents, Thomas and Linda Woodliff; sister, Tammy Fisher; brother, John Woodliff; sister, Wendy (Dave) O'Connor; and many other beloved family members.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Summa Akron City Hospital ICU, Unit 3 for their care of Christine.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Allenside Presbyterian Church located at 410 Rexford St, Akron, Ohio 44314. Newcomer, Akron Chapel (330-784-3334) will be handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019
