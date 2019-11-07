Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Christine R. Cooper Obituary
Christine R. Cooper, 62, passed away on November 2, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1957 to Benjamin Summers and Patricia Stanford. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her foster parents, George and Rosie Hightower; and brothers, Nikita Benson and Herbert Hamilton. She leaves to forever cherish her precious memory, loving husband, Eric Cooper; daughter, Erica Cooper; son, Randall Cooper; grandson, Jesiah Cooper; brothers, Gary Stanford and Christopher Hightower; sisters, Deborah (Russell) Lindsey-Golding, Gwen Clisby, Stephanie (James) Wimberly, Kim (Jessie) Dixon and Tonya Hightower. Home Going celebration will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Kenneth Freeman; Eulogizing. Lakewood Cemetery; Interment. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
