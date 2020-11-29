Christine Ruple, 80, of Akron, fell asleep in death on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Gadsden, Alabama on January 4, 1940 to James and Lovell Ruple. Christine came to Akron, Ohio with her parents at a young age. In the early 1960s she learned the truth about Jehovah and the wonderful promise of a paradise earth. She really loved what she was learning and dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized on March 8, 1969. She had been a faithful and zealous servant of Jehovah for over 50 years. She had a deep love for the field ministry and had a full share in various forms of it. Christine was a warm and loving person. She loved and appreciated her family including her extended spiritual family. She enjoyed cooking, singing, dancing, crossword puzzles, drawing and painting beautiful scenery. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lovell Ruple; 3 brothers, Wilbur, James, and Robert; 2 sisters, Viola Mims and Bernice Jamison; and her son, James Henry Ruple. She is survived by 3 loving sisters, Emma James, Patricia (Steve) Taylor and Joeanne (Donald Ray) Washington; her devoted and caring children, Terry Ann (Larry) McKee Lovell Ruple, Patrice Ruple, Christine Matthews, Darryl (Donna) Ruple, Denise Ruple, and Maurice (Benita) Ruple; and a host of beautiful and loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with many relatives and friends. A memorial service for Christine will be held by the family.