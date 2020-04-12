|
) Christine Terese Kincaid (nee Clifford) passed away peacefully after a short illness April 10, 2020 at the age of 50. Christine was born October 9, 1969 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan and was a resident of Akron, Ohio for the past 26 years. A private burial, Catholic mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to One of a Kind Pets in Akron. Please view the full obituary at www.hummelcares.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020