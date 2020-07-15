Christine V. MacKeown, age 70, entered into heaven July 12. Chris was one of the kindest, strongest, bravest and most giving people you would ever want to meet. Chris graduated from Streetsboro High School and went on to become an Army nurse treating soldiers as they returned from Vietnam. She continued her education attending Bible College and obtaining degrees from both Stark State physical therapy assistant program and Malone College business program. She had a huge heart and worked with children and families at both Happy Day School and the Hattie Larlham Foundation. She loved dragonflies, and would love for you think of her when you see one. Chris leaves behind her loving, caring family who will forever miss her, of Barbara Moledor and Kelly Woodward along with cat Sparky of Ravenna. Also mother E. Valerie MacKeown and sister, Kim MacKeown of Streetsboro; brother, Lance MacKeown of Columbus; nephew, Matt MacKeown and niece Kathy Halagan. Along with 2 grand nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Daniel MacKeown. Calling hours are casual dress, and will be held 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with tribute to Chris at 1:45 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hiram Farm Living and Learning Community for individuals with Autism, or International Waldenstrum's Macroglobulinemia Foundation. Due to Covid, the family understands many will be unable to attend services. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
