Christopher "Mack"



Columbus McDonald



Christopher Columbus McDonald "Mack", 92, passed away on February 20, 2019. He was born May 24, 1926 in Akron, Ohio to the late Earnest and Virginia McDonald.



Chris proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and obtained a Purple Heart. He was a carpenter his entire life and retired from Akron Floors. He was a past member of Carpenter's Union 639, the Knights of Columbus, the Holy Name Society, Cursillo and CRHP.



Chris was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed birdwatching and hunting and fishing. Chris also liked to cook and bake, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Earnest Paul McDonald, and Homer Pershing McDonald; sisters, Marybelle McDonald, Christine Batton and Sarah Ann White.



Chris is survived by his wife, Noreen of 72 and half years; sons, Kenneth (Charlie Smith), Patrick (Eva) and Christopher; brother, Donald (Ruth) McDonald; sister, Crystal Montana; grandchildren, Dennis (Betsy), Michelle (John), and Eric (Miranda); great-grandchildren, Sadie, Ava, Julian, Kendall and Kamden.



A Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron, OH 44314 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation one half hour prior. Father Michael Smith, Celebrant. Inurnment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.



Bacher-Portage Lakes



(330) 644-0024 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019