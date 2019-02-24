Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
2101 17th St. SW
Akron, OH
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
2101 17th St. SW
Akron, OH
Christopher McDonald
Christopher Columbus McDonald
Christopher "Mack"

Columbus McDonald

Christopher Columbus McDonald "Mack", 92, passed away on February 20, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron, OH 44314 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation one half hour prior. Father Michael Smith, Celebrant. Inurnment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Church map, directions, and the McDonald Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.

Bacher-Portage Lakes

(330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
