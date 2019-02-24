|
|
Christopher "Mack"
Columbus McDonald
Christopher Columbus McDonald "Mack", 92, passed away on February 20, 2019.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron, OH 44314 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation one half hour prior. Father Michael Smith, Celebrant. Inurnment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Church map, directions, and the McDonald Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.
Bacher-Portage Lakes
(330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019