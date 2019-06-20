Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Edward Hines

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher Edward Hines Obituary
Dr. Christopher Edward Hines

Dr. Christopher Edward Hines, 64, beloved husband and father, died on June 18, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.

He was a dedicated and compassionate anesthesiologist at Akron General Medical Center for 35 years. He was an avid windsurfer, kiteboarder, and sailor. He loved hiking in the metro parks, gardening, cooking, and making hot sauce for his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father,

Herbert Edward Hines; sister, Melanie Hines Amponsah; and niece, Rebecca Amponsah. He is survived by his wife, Magdalene Hileman Hines; son, Jeremy

Edward Hines; daughter-in-law, Jessica Bartosh Hines; daughter, Miranda Camille Hines; mother, Sara Robinson Hines; sister, Dr. Alison Hines; sister, Jocelyn Hines Cooper; brother-in-law, Louis Cooper; and nieces, Chelsea and Lyndsey Cooper.

A Memorial Luncheon will be held on June 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Captains for Clean Water (captainsforcleanwater.org) or to the Summit County Metro Parks (foundationatsummitmetroparks.org).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 20 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now