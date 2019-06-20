|
|
Dr. Christopher Edward Hines
Dr. Christopher Edward Hines, 64, beloved husband and father, died on June 18, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
He was a dedicated and compassionate anesthesiologist at Akron General Medical Center for 35 years. He was an avid windsurfer, kiteboarder, and sailor. He loved hiking in the metro parks, gardening, cooking, and making hot sauce for his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father,
Herbert Edward Hines; sister, Melanie Hines Amponsah; and niece, Rebecca Amponsah. He is survived by his wife, Magdalene Hileman Hines; son, Jeremy
Edward Hines; daughter-in-law, Jessica Bartosh Hines; daughter, Miranda Camille Hines; mother, Sara Robinson Hines; sister, Dr. Alison Hines; sister, Jocelyn Hines Cooper; brother-in-law, Louis Cooper; and nieces, Chelsea and Lyndsey Cooper.
A Memorial Luncheon will be held on June 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Captains for Clean Water (captainsforcleanwater.org) or to the Summit County Metro Parks (foundationatsummitmetroparks.org).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 20 to June 23, 2019