Christopher G. Bochkor, age 53, passed away suddenly August 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Margaret, Chris is survived by his brothers, many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Chris served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Iraq during Desert Storm. Chris worked at Goodyear as an Engineer and with them traveled to many parts of the world. Chris loved life and had many adventures including mountain climbing and going on several cruises with family. Chris will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Calling hours will be Monday, August 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321. Private service will be held on Tuesday at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.