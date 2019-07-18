Home

Christopher J. McShane

Christopher J. McShane passed away May 29, 2019.

A life long resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Chris volunteered at Falls Snow Removal and Concerned Vets for America. He loved music and was skilled with computers.

We will miss Chris' warm smile and humor.

He is survived by mother, Peggy Schlosser; father, Joe; stepsister, Angela; stepbrother, Danny McShane; grandmother, Betty Jane McShane; aunts, Kathy Strodman, Mary Beth (Kevin) Finan and Anne Murray McShane; uncles, Danny and Jamie McShane, Tim (Mary) McShane and Michael (Kim) McShane. He is also survived by other family members and many friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
