It is with great sadness that the family of Christopher James Consilio announces his passing on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 24 years. Christopher will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Brighid and Ed Hillmuth; his sister, Cathleen Consilio; father, Craig Consilio; uncle, Kelly (Jeannie) Shane, uncle, Alan (Mary) Matthys, aunt, Caroline (Darrell) Evans, uncle, John (Lisa) Consilio; grandparents, Marjean Hull and Ann Shane; along with cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Elsie and Ronald Consilio, Michael Shane and Thomas Hull. Born in Akron, Christopher attended St. Vincent St. Mary High school and had recently finished his college classes and applied for graduation at The Ohio State University. Christopher was intelligent and sensitive. He loved listening to music, reading and talking politics and sports. He especially loved spending time with his friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley, Ohio 44321. A Mass will be celebrated Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Mass will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/uGgTkjnwSgk
. Burial will follow the services at Glendale Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorial donations in memory of Christopher can be made to The Christopher James Consilio Memorial Scholarship Fund at the St. Sebastian Parish Foundation, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, OH 44320.