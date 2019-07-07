|
|
Christopher James Trease
WADSWORTH -- Christopher James Trease, 24, of Wadsworth passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born July 13, 1994. Christopher was a graduate of Wadsworth High School Class of 2013 and had a love of computers, art and drawing.
He was reunited with his grandparents, Robert and Waneta Trease and was also preceded in death by his uncle, Terry Campbell and cousins, Joseph Campbell and Randy Szilogy.
Chris is survived by his father, Mark (Kathy) Trease; mother, Melissa (nee Lane); step brothers, Timothy, Kevin, and Ryan Cole; one half brother and half sisters. There are several aunts, uncles and cousins also surviving.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St. Wadsworth. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019