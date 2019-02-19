Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Christopher M. Joyce


Christopher M. Joyce Obituary
Christopher "Chris" M. Joyce

Chris Joyce, 64, of Green, passed away February 16, 2019 following complications from a major stroke. He was born November 17, 1954 to the late Charles and Naomi Joyce. He was a 1973 graduate of Coventry High School and a lifelong resident of the Akron area. Chris was the owner of a vending business and a member of the Akron Executives Association where he met his other half and light of his life, Louise. His main hobbies were classic cars, spending time with his favorite Doberman, Douglas, and especially watching sports with his sons. Chris was thankful for a decent season from the Browns this year.

Chris is survived by the love of his life, Louise Mercer; sons, Brandon (Amy) and Greg (Meredith); two young grandsons, Lennon and Corbin; and brother, Steve Joyce.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
